Mac Studio with M1 Ultra beats 28-core Intel Mac Pro in Geekbench score

Apple on Tuesday introduced Mac Studio, which comes with the powerful M1 Max chip by default. However, the company also offers a more expensive model with M1 Ultra, a new Apple Silicon chip that is even faster than the M1 Max. To give us a better idea of that performance, a Geekbench test shows that Apple’s latest chip beats the 28-core Intel Mac Pro.

On its website, Apple compares the new chip to the 16-core Intel Xeon W processor found in the Mac Pro. However, a leaked Geekbench result revealed that the M1 Ultra chip is more powerful than the 28-core Intel Xeon W, which is the highest-end processor available for Apple’s tower computer.

Unsurprisingly, M1 Ultra scores 1747 in single-core, which is almost the same as other M1 variants (since the main difference between them is the number of cores). However, when it comes to multi-core, the 20-core M1 Ultra scores 24055 in the Geekbench 5 test. But how does this compare to Intel’s high-end processors?

The 28-core Intel Xeon W-3275M processor, which is the best you can get with Mac Pro, scores 19951 in Multi Core. This means that M1 Ultra is about 20% faster than the most expensive CPU available for the Intel Mac Pro.

The numbers are certainly surprising since Mac Studio is much more compact and efficient than Mac Pro, but that doesn’t mean that the M1 Ultra chip makes Mac Studio better than Mac Pro in every scenario. With Mac Pro, users can combine two Radeon Pro GPUs with 64GB each, or even add up to 1.5TB of RAM – components that have more impact than CPU performance for some tasks.

According to Apple, the company still has plans to introduce a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon at some point, and this makes me wonder how powerful the chip created for this machine will be.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: