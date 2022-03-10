AppleCare+: Here’s how much repair costs if you damage the new Studio Display

The new Studio Display isn’t even out yet, but if you’re curious about repair costs – whether you add AppleCare+ to the monitor – Apple is now letting people know what those costs are.

According to Apple Support page, the company is already informing the costs of screen or external enclosure only and other damages as long as the customer has AppleCare+. As of now, Apple doesn’t disclose how much it costs to repair your screen if it’s out of warranty or without Care+.

Screen or external enclosure only (with AppleCare+): $99

Other damage (with AppleCare+): $299

It’s interesting to note that the repair costs for the $1,599 Studio Display are the same as the $5,000 Pro Display XDR.

If you need repair for your new Studio Display, it will also take up to five business day, whether or not you bring the monitor to the Apple Store.

AppleCare+ for the Studio Display costs $149 and gives another year of warranty as well as a lower price when you need to repair your product.

The Studio Display goes on sale on March 18, with prices starting at $1599. It measures 27-inches on the diagonal, with 5K display resolution. You can also get a nano-texture display option to minimize glare. The Studio display integrates an A13 chip to provide rich integration and features, including powering the speaker system and a Center Stage-enabled webcam. The ultra wide 12-megapixel webcam includes support for Center Stage – this is the first time the feature has been available on the Mac platform.

