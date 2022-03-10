These Macs remain on track to launch this year after Mac Studio

At Apple’s “Peek Performance” event we saw the announcement of the Mac Studio, launching on March 18. Powered by the all-new M1 Ultra chip, this device is a cross-between a Mac mini and a Mac Pro. A stunning 27-inch Studio Display was also announced.

Now that the spring event is over, there are still a number of Macs we expect to launch sometime this year. Read on for a list of Macs we may see arrive by the end of 2022.

Recently, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg listed new Macs he expects to launch this year in his Power On newsletter. Additionally, Apple registered three new Macs recently in the Eurasian regulatory database. This has been an accurate indicator of new models in the past, however, it is unclear when these computers will launch.

Apple Silicon Mac Pro

Of all the speculations, this one feels the likeliest of them all. At the “Peek Performance” event Tuesday, the Cupertino company teased it is still working on an Apple Silicon Mac Pro. Customers who need top performance will have to wait just a bit longer for Apple’s highest-end machine.

It is likely Apple will introduce the revamped Mac Pro, along with other Macs, at WWDC 2022 in June.

Currently, Apple sells Mac minis with either the M1 chip or the Intel Core Processor. It’s been a while since its last upgrade, so speculations are high that a new Mac mini is coming soon.

As reported by 9to5Mac, sources claim an updated Mac mini is on the way. It will offer two different chips: the M2 and M2 Pro. Both chips are entry-level options for computers in the Mac family. Based on the A15 chip, the M2 will feature the same eight-core CPU as the M1 and a 10-core CPU. The M2 Pro is expected to have a 12-core CPU (compare that to the M1 Pro 10-core CPU).

Redesigned MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air update came in late 2020. Rumors have been swirling for some time now about a redesigned MacBook Air with a new color scheme.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will keep the M1 chip in its redesign, despite other rumors speculating an M2 chip will be used. The 2022 MacBook Air is expected to launch later this year.

Unlikely: 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon

Since the event, the 27-inch iMacs have been discontinued from Apple’s online store. It’s unlikely an Apple Silicon replacement will become a real thing. The new Studio Display is 27-inches as well and it seems Apple may be straying away from an all-in-one desktop setup. The display is more affordable than the Pro Display XDR, starting at $1,599. It is powered by the A13 chip and also includes a webcam for video calls with center stage.

Could this be the 27-inch iMac’s replacement?

In conclusion, there are a variety of Macs we could see throughout the year. It’s not likely to see all of these, but some will inevitably come about.

Are there any Macs you are hoping Apple will release this year? Which ones, and why?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: