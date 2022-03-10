Apple’s white Magic Keyboard falls to new low at $56 off in today’s best deals, plus more

All of today’s best deals include a new all-time low on Apple’s white Magic Keyboard. That’s alongside the iPad Pro itself at $150 off and the Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C hub. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $56 on Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $293. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer is most notably delivering a new all-time low at $56 off while beating our previous mention by $6. Designed for the latest iteration, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros fall to new 2022 lows at $150 off

The dust has now settled on the new iPad Air 5 following Apple’s event yesterday, and we’re now seeing a notable up to $150 off discount on a higher-end iPadOS machine for those who need more power. Courtesy of Amazon, right now you can score the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $1,250. Normally fetching $1,399, this is $149 in savings and $50 below our previous mention. Today’s offer also marks the second-best price overall and a new 2022 low. You can also save $99 or more on nearly all of the other models.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review.

Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C hub is perfect for iPad Air 5

Amazon currently offers the new Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C Hub for $49. Normally fetching $60, this is still part of the first price cut we’ve tracked, but now an extra $5 off and at a new all-time low at over $10 off.

Having launched last fall with a focus on minimalist Mac and iPad setups, the new StayGo Mini will work with just about all of Apple’s latest devices. Packed into the compact form-factor is a 4-port design yielding a 4K30 HDMI output, USB-C port with 100W pass-through charging, USB-A slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. That all adds up to deliver a notable solution for adding some legacy I/O to newer devices without much bulk. Our hands-on review explores that use case, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen could be the best expansion yet [Video]

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Numerous updates make this gaming chair my favorite so far [Video]

Review: AWOL’s latest UST projector delivers incredible bright and vivid images [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: