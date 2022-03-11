Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iPhone SE 3 now available to pre-order
- You can now pre-order Apple’s new green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro
- iPad Air 5 is now available for pre-order- 9to5Mac
- New MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M2 coming this year
- Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 sees pre-order discounts at up to $60 off from $559
- Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air on sale for only second time this year at $100 off
- Nanoleaf’s Shapes Mini Triangles HomeKit starter set sees $40 discount down to $80
