WhatsApp for iOS could soon let users send files with up to 2GB

After WhatsApp for iOS released beta version 22.7.0.76, which finally brings support for iOS 15, the company also started testing the ability to let users send files up to 2GB in size.

According to WABetaInfo, a small test is being conducted in Argentina and some people can share media files up to 2GB. Currently, WhatsApp users can only share media files with up to 100MB.

WhatsApp’s competitor Telegram, on the other hand, lets users share up to 2GB since 2020. That said, WABetaInfo says the company is planning to roll out this feature to more users in the future. But since it’s a test, WhatsApp could also roll back the changes after conducting this trial.

Another app owned by Meta, Instagram, recently tested a different version of the Close Friends feature called Selected People in Brazil. After six months, the company decided it wasn’t worth the change and roll back the feature to what it once was.

Apart from that, it’s important to note that WhatsApp is readying at least two other major functions: Reactions and multi-device compatibility 2.0.

For Reactions, WhatsApp already lets some Android users try this function in beta. Multi-device compatibility 2.0, on the other hand, will let users have another smartphone using the same WhatsApp account and even unlock an iPad app, which is a feature many users requests.

