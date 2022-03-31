Apple is a Titan on Time’s Most Influential Companies list of 2022

Apple is once again on Time’s list of 100 most influential companies after making big moves in the world of user privacy. This year, the list is a “diverse array of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.” The technology giant is featured in a section called “Titans” where it’s “flexing its muscles” alongside Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and others.

Time goes on to state its reasoning for naming Apple a “Titan” and an influential company for 2022. Last year, the Cupertino company and CEO Tim Cook championed consumer privacy through app tracking transparency (ATT); Time considers this a “momentous step” in the right direction regarding user privacy.

ATT lets iPhone users block ad companies from tracking their ad use – users have the option to allow or opt out of this tracking, but most users make the decision to opt out. Companies’ aim behind this to better target ads to consumers.

Meta has been an infamous objector to ATT as it not only hurts its own ad profits, but those of small businesses. The company expects to take about a $10 billion loss in revenue because of this. Others object to app tracking transparency as it “underlined Apple’s huge power.”

Apple also made the list in 2021 after doubling down on its defining products and making strides amidst the pandemic.

The full list of Time’s Most Influential Companies of 2022 can be found here.

