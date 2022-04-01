iPad mini 6 down to $459 in today’s best deals, plus Apple Watch Link Bracelet $125 off, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by iPad mini 6 discounts at Amazon all-time lows from $459. That’s alongside stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 at $80 off and a rare official Link Bracelet discount to go with. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 6 returns to Amazon low of $459 in several colors

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB for $459 in three different styles. Normally fetching $499, this is the first discount in nearly a month and a rare chance to score just about all of the colors on sale. At $40 off, this is also matching all-time lows. Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6.

It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect, like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelet sees rare discount

Amazon now offers the official Apple Watch Space Black 42mm Link Bracelet for $424. Normally fetching $549, today’s offer delivers quite the rare discount in the first place at $125 off. We’ve only seen it go on sale once before this year and a handful of times overall.

Not to be confused with the refreshed version (still more expensive) that ditches some of the darker stylings, this is Apple’s most premium in-house band; its Link Bracelets arrive with a Space Black colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. This model in particular is also compatible with all 42,44, and 45mm Apple Watch models.

Save $80 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon lows

Amazon now offers the Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular 41mm at $619. Normally fetching $699, this is a grand total of $80 in savings while matching the all-time low at $30 under our previous mention. You can also score similar savings on other stainless steel styles, too.

Centered around the new refreshed casing that comes in a slick steel design, the new Apple Watch Series 7 backs that with a display that’s 20% larger and brighter than before. Paired with an equally elegant band, these higher-end styles pack all of the same exercise, heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking, not to mention the new fast charging mode that turns 8 minutes of juice into enough charge for overnight wear. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

