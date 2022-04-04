Harrison Ford joins upcoming Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’ in his first recurring TV role

Across almost all of its projects to date, Apple TV+ has shown that it looks to bring big name Hollywood stars under its wing. And it doesn’t get much bigger than Harrison Ford. Taking on his first major recurring role in a television series, Ford has been cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’.

Shrinking is about a grieving therapist who breaks ethical rules. It hails from Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, who are best known for their work on Apple’s breakout comedy series Ted Lasso.

Shrinking was first announced in October, with Jason Segel attached to star as the aforementioned therapist. Ford will play a character called ‘Dr. Phil Rhodes’, a specialist in cognitive behavioral therapy.

Shrinking is set to begin filming this month, and will likely arrive on Apple TV+ in 2023. Goldstein is currently filming season 3 of Ted Lasso. Lawrence is also in the midst of managing his third project for TV+; the drama series Bad Monkey.

