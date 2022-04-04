Harrison Ford joins upcoming Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’ in his first recurring TV role

Benjamin Mayo

- Apr. 4th 2022 9:58 am PT

0

Across almost all of its projects to date, Apple TV+ has shown that it looks to bring big name Hollywood stars under its wing. And it doesn’t get much bigger than Harrison Ford. Taking on his first major recurring role in a television series, Ford has been cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’.

Shrinking is about a grieving therapist who breaks ethical rules. It hails from Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, who are best known for their work on Apple’s breakout comedy series Ted Lasso.

Shrinking was first announced in October, with Jason Segel attached to star as the aforementioned therapist. Ford will play a character called ‘Dr. Phil Rhodes’, a specialist in cognitive behavioral therapy.

Shrinking is set to begin filming this month, and will likely arrive on Apple TV+ in 2023. Goldstein is currently filming season 3 of Ted Lasso. Lawrence is also in the midst of managing his third project for TV+; the drama series Bad Monkey.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.