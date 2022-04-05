Apple Pay is now available for some customers in Moldova

Today, Apple Pay is officially available in Moldova for customers of Moldinconbank, Victoriabank, and maib. Apple Pay has been gradually rolling out to more countries, as it just became available in some South American countries.

How to set up Apple Pay with each bank

For customers of Moldinconbank, you will need a MasterCard or Visa card issued by the bank. Have the MICB Mobile Banking services app active and updated. When updated, it will give the option to activate Apple Pay and add your card to your Apple Wallet. Set your default card, and you are ready to go.

Victoriabank users will need an updated version of the VB24 app installed. Open the app and add your Visa or MasterCard(s) to your Apple Wallet.

For maib card users, you will need the updated version of the MAIBank app from the App Store. After updating, press the Apple Pay button and follow the prompts to add your MasterCard or Visa to your Apple Wallet.

Further information on Apple Pay in Moldova is available from Stiri.md.

How do you use Apple Pay?

It’s great to see more users around the world being able to use Apple Pay. The service is a quick and hassle-free way to pay using your Apple devices. I personally love using Apple Pay on my Apple Watch SE so I don’t have to bust out my wallet from my purse.

Do you use Apple Pay? Is it offered to you in your country? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

