You can now share reels from third party apps to Facebook

Today, Meta announced it is introducing Sharing to Reels, a new way to share short-form videos to Facebook. This feature lets users share videos from third-party apps to their Facebook account. This news comes just after Facebook made Reels available to users globally.

By enabling Sharing to Reels, it is easier than ever to share short-form videos to your Facebook page. One you integrate, third-party apps will present a Reels button. You can share your videos, then customize with editing tools such as audio, text, effects, captions, and stickers. No need to download and upload later, you can now create and share these videos with one button tap.

Reels is the platform’s fastest growing content and is available worldwide. It’s currently a great way for creators to get discovered online and earn money.

You can now share the scraped TikTok videos you posted to Instagram back on TikTok. https://t.co/vgj0YhEwMR — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 5, 2022

Facebook users can find Reels based on their interests at the top of their feed. They can also discover new ones in the Watch tab, Stories, and in their Groups.

The feature will also include items like audio, augmented reality, hashtags, and the ability to tag other accounts. When someone shares a reel to Facebook from a third-party app, you can easily like, comment, and share as you please.

More information on this feature and the integrating process is here.

Do you enjoy short-form videos? Will you be sharing any on Facebook?

