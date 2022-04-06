Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple officially announces all-online WWDC 2022 for June 6; iOS 16 and more expected
- Kuo: Apple revamping strategy ahead of AirPods Pro 2 debut as AirPods 3 sales disappoint
- Apple to rebrand iTunes Pass in Wallet app with iOS 15.5
- Apple releases first beta of iOS 15.5 to developers: final update before iOS 16?
- Apple holding limited WWDC 2022 keynote viewing at Apple Park for developers and students
