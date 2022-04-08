Package tracking app Deliveries warns of shaky future as shipping companies break compatibility

Deliveries, the popular package tracking app, is losing many of its core functionalities as shipping companies refuse to provide critical shipping information. In a blog post from earlier this week, the developer of the app, Mike Piontek, provided details of its future.

While things have changed over time, Deliveries is no longer able to maintain the same services it once could. Without the help of shipping companies, the app simply cannot serve its purpose.

Shipping companies have begun to shift focus to their own apps. Just last month, it was announced that FedEx is working on a feature for its app called ‘Crosstrack.’ ‘Crosstrack’ keeps tabs on expected deliveries from a variety of services.

It’s likely that over time, more services in Deliveries will no longer show tracking information directly in the app. You won’t see the delivery date, the map route, or any of the details, and you won’t get notifications about changes to the status. You will need to use the “View Online” button to see your tracking information on the shipping company’s web site.

Piontek goes on to state to customers that his team will “do [their] best to keep making it as useful as we’re able to.” The app is $4.99 for a yearly subscription and is available on the App Store.

