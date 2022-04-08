Spotify continues testing GIF-like videos on your home screen

Spotify is testing a personalized feed that introduces users to new music through a feed of canvas loops. Canvas is a short looping visual that appears when you’re listening to certain songs. The videos will be presented vertically right on your home screen.

The company first released canvas in 2019 and has started and has been continually making refreshes due to mixed reactions. The streaming giant has been testing the vertical feed since November in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Each day, the vertical feed recommends 15 songs to add to your playlist, and you can follow or share the artist to your social media.

According to Spotify, when listeners see a Canvas, they are more likely to keep streaming, share and save the song, add it to their playlist, and visit the artist’s profile. These canvas loops resemble GIFs – you can see Olivia Rodrigo’s canvas for her song “drivers license” here. It seems like these videos are a great way for artists to boost their following on the platform.

Image Source: Spotify

