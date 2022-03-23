Spotify is about to cram more features into its main app, this time for live audio

Spotify is supposedly moving its live audio app, Greenroom, to its main app in an effort to increase its visibility. Greenroom launched last year and is going to be rebranded as Spotify Live. Similar to Clubhouse, this will be a place where creators can have live conversations with their subscribers as their audience.

According to The Verge, evidence of the update comes after developer Steve Moser discovered it in Spotify’s iOS app.

A Spotify account is not necessary to use Greenroom. However, this will likely change with Greenroom’s rebrand and move to the Spotify platform.

Greenroom has yet to find its audience as its competitors have been dominating the live audio space. Facebook and Twitter have their own platforms in addition to Clubhouse. Twitter Spaces especially has been taking off and the company has been releasing steady updates since launch.

While the Spotify app is already feature-heavy, I feel this is a good idea to rebrand Greenroom and move it to the main app. I use Apple Music primarily, so I actually haven’t heard of Greenroom until now. With a refresh, this may be what Spotify Live needs to be a valid competitor in the live audio space.

Have you heard of Greenroom? Will you use it once it is Spotify Live?

