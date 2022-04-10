Some Apple Studio Display users reporting error message, can’t update firmware

Apple released its new Studio Display after March’s “Peek Performance” event. While this could be the monitor many people were expecting from Apple, it’s still struggling with some issues. First, some customers complained that the 12MP FaceTime camera wasn’t working as expected, now it appears people can’t update the Apple Studio Display firmware properly.

According to an Apple discussion forum, users are reporting an error message when trying to update the Apple Studio Display. At least, 50 people confirmed this issue. Here’s what some users are seeing:

“Apple Studio Display firmware update could not be completed. Try again in an hour. If the problem persists, contact an authorized Apple service provider.”

In the thread, some customers said they will try a Genius appointment to fix the problem. One of the users struggling with the Studio Display not being properly updated said he found a workaround.

I also get this for both my Studio Displays (connected to a Mac Studio). Furthermore, the problem with the Studio Displays also prevented me from applying the latest macOS software update (12.3.1), which includes security fixes. I worked around this by shutting down the Mac Studio, unplugging the Studio Displays, plugging in an LG monitor, rebooting, and doing a macOS software update.

Of course, this could also be a server-side issue from Apple – remember the company had a feel massive outages a few weeks ago. While it’s still unclear what’s causing this error message for the Studio Display, owners we’ll have to wait a bit and try later.

Are you experiencing this issue with your Apple Studio Display? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

