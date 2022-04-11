Netflix adds new ‘Two Thumbs Up’ rating option to offer better recommendations

Netflix is giving users yet another way to rate content, improving upon the existing “thumbs up” and “thumbs down” rating options. The company announced today that users will now be able to give a TV show or movie a “Two Thumbs Up” rating to indicate that “you love” what you just watched.

Netflix’s new ‘Two Thumbs Up’ option

Netflix has faced criticism over the years for only giving users the ability to give a TV show or movie a thumbs up or a thumbs down rating. The company used to offer a star ratings feature, but it dropped that option in 2017 in favor of the binary like/dislike feature instead.

With how much of the Netflix experience is driven by an algorithm based on your viewing habits and your ratings, users have asked for the company to add additional ways to rate content.

That’s where this new “Two Thumbs Up” option comes in handy. The company says that this is a way to “fine-tune your recommendations to see even more of the series or films influenced by what you love.” In a blog post, Netflix elaborated:

Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that’s better personalized to your taste. However, we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy. Consider Two Thumbs Up as a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love. A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations. But a Two Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations.

This new “Two Thumbs Up” feature is rolling out now on all devices, including Apple TV and Netflix for iPhone and iPad. You can download the latest version of the Netflix app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: