Apple supply chain doubled its use of clean energy last year, en route to 2030 commitment

The Apple supply chain last year doubled its use of clean energy, as the Cupertino company works on its goal of its entire supply chain being 100% carbon neutral by 2030.

The iPhone maker said that a total of 213 of its major manufacturing partners have now committed to powering all Apple production from renewable energy …

Apple gave the update today.

Apple today announced that its suppliers more than doubled their use of clean power over the last year, with over 10 gigawatts operational today out of nearly 16 gigawatts in total commitments in the coming years. In 2021, these renewable projects avoided 13.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions. The projects online today will support greenhouse gas reductions equivalent to removing 3 million cars from the road for one year. Apple is constantly working with its global supply chain to accelerate and support its transition to clean energy. As of today, 213 of the company’s major manufacturing partners have pledged to power all Apple production with renewable electricity across 25 countries. The dozens of new commitments announced today will accelerate progress toward Apple’s 2030 goal to become carbon neutral across its entire supply chain. Apple has been carbon neutral for its global operations since 2020. “We are proud that so many of our manufacturing partners have joined our urgent work to address the climate crisis by generating more renewable energy around the world,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “Clean energy is good for business and good for the planet. By sharing what we learned in our own transition to renewables, we are helping point the way to a greener future.”

Apple works in a range of ways to support suppliers in making the change. This includes providing training materials geared to each country, direct investment in solar energy generation, help with policy advocacy, and more. This also includes the China Clean Energy Fund, launched back in 2018.

The China Clean Energy Fund is a partnership between Apple and several of its suppliers to produce at least 1 gigawatt of energy through renewable means. Apple says that it and 10 initial suppliers will jointly invest $300 million over four years to develop clean energy projects.

The company said that it hit 10% of this goal in September 2019 and is now approaching the 50% mark.

Through this first-of-its-kind investment fund, Apple and its suppliers have invested together in 465 megawatts of clean energy […] 23 new suppliers have joined the program in the last year. Nearly all of Apple’s top suppliers headquartered in China have committed to using clean energy for Apple production, with many building on-site solar, while supporting the country’s transition to renewable power.

