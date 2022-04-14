Opera brings Crypto Browser to iOS with Web3 services and built-in wallet

Software company Opera today announced that it is bringing its Crypto Browser Project to iOS. The browser, which is already available for Mac, Windows, and Android, provides “user-friendly” access to Web3 services and even has a built-in crypto wallet.

As highlighted by Opera, the Web3 standard – which consists of a new iteration of the web based on blockchain technology – has been growing considerably in recent years. This has led the company to invest in a dedicated web browser for this new online world, especially with more and more regular users becoming interested in cryptocurrencies and other decentralized platforms.

The interest in Web3 is continuing to grow. The Opera Crypto Browser Project was built to simplify the Web3 user experience that has often been bewildering for mainstream users. Opera believes Web3 has to be easy to use in order to reach its full potential and a mass adoption. Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera

The iOS version of Crypto Browser brings the features that its desktop and Android users are already familiar with. This includes a crypto wallet with support for the Ethereum, Polygon, and Celo ecosystems – with more blockchain integrations on the roadmap. The browser also lets users buy, sell, and transfer blockchain tokens, as well as direct access to Web3-based NFTs.

Opera’s Crypto Browser also comes with cryptocurrency mining protection, so it blocks “cryptojacking” scripts that could compromise the performance of your iPhone or iPad while browsing the web.

Users can now download Opera’s Crypto Browser for free on the App Store. It requires a device running iOS 13 or later.

