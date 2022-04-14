Satechi launches aluminum Dual Vertical Laptop Stand for Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Satechi is out today with a new accessory to keep your Mac, iPad, or iPhone organized and easily accessible on your desk. The new Dual Vertical Laptop Stand supports two devices securely with a sleek and simple design.

Satechi launched its Dual Vertical Laptop Stand today alongside a new braided HDMI 2.1 cable. The new stand aims to help users “improve workplace efficiency and connect devices with ease.”

It’s made with a solid aluminum design that keeps your desktop clean with easy access to your devices while naturally offering great airflow.

The Dual Vertical Laptop Stand supports any combination of two MacBooks, iPads, or iPhones with silicone non-slip pads in the slots to prevent scratches along with a secure grip.

The design also includes a small space where you could store a flash drive, Apple Pencil, or other small items.

The new Satechi vertical stand comes in a space gray finish and is available now priced at $39.99. But the company is running a 20% off promotion with code “DUAL20” at checkout through Sunday, April 17.

