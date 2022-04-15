9to5Mac Happy Hour 377: iOS 16 rumor mill heats up, watchOS 9 features and Apple Watch sensor roadmap
The software rumor mill has finally started, with reports about what to expect from iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9 to digest. Plus, Benjamin and Zac discuss the ongoing confusion about exactly when the M2 chip is launching. Finally, Apple showed off its first attempt at live sports, with the launch of Friday Night Baseball.
Sponsored by NetSuite: The CFOs that get it, get it. The CFOs that don’t, don’t. Over 29,000 businesses already use NetSuite. Head to NetSuite.com/HappyHour for a special one-of-a-kind financing offer.
Sponsored by Trade Coffee: Right now Trade Coffee is offering a total of $20 off your first three bags when you go to DrinkTrade.com/happyhour.
Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Read More
- ‘For All Mankind’ star Jodi Balfour joins another Apple TV+ original with ‘Ted Lasso’ S3 role
- MLB talks Friday Night Baseball on TV+: ‘Apple reaches into every single home’
- Leaked images show alleged 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter from Apple
- Studio Buds the ‘fastest-selling’ Beats product to date, now in three new colors
- Exclusive: iOS 16 notification updates will include expanded Focus mode configurations for more control
- ‘For All Mankind’ Season 3 to hit Apple TV+ on June 10
- iOS 16: Here’s what we know so far about new features, supported devices, and more
- Apple Studio Display firmware update works again; may have been an embarrassing mistake
- Gurman: Apple could announce two new Macs at WWDC 2022
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
- Stacktrace
- Apple @ Work
- Alphabet Scoop
- Electrek
- The Buzz Podcast
- Space Explored
- Rapid Unscheduled Discussions
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.