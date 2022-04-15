9to5Mac Happy Hour 377: iOS 16 rumor mill heats up, watchOS 9 features and Apple Watch sensor roadmap

The software rumor mill has finally started, with reports about what to expect from iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9 to digest. Plus, Benjamin and Zac discuss the ongoing confusion about exactly when the M2 chip is launching. Finally, Apple showed off its first attempt at live sports, with the launch of Friday Night Baseball.

Sponsored by NetSuite: The CFOs that get it, get it. The CFOs that don’t, don’t. Over 29,000 businesses already use NetSuite. Head to NetSuite.com/HappyHour for a special one-of-a-kind financing offer.

Sponsored by Trade Coffee: Right now Trade Coffee is offering a total of $20 off your first three bags when you go to DrinkTrade.com/happyhour.

Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: