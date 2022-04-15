Meta is launching Horizon Worlds on web and mobile

Meta is working on a web version of its virtual reality platform, Horizon Worlds. This news was revealed in a tweet by Meta CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth yesterday. Thanks to this, users will be able to join the metaverse without owning a Quest VR headset.

Boz’s tweet is part of a thread defending Meta’s decision to take a 47.5% cut of sales in Horizon Worlds.

We’re making good on our goal to ensure that developers have a path to real financial success on our platform. It’s early days, there is still a lot of work to be done and we continue to partner closely with our creators and developers to enable them to earn meaningful revenue.

The CTO continues, “When Horizon’s web version launches, the Horizon platform fee will only be 25% – a much lower rate compared to other similar world-building platforms.” Essentially, creators will make more money when you make purchases on the web version rather than VR.

There’s also a mobile version in the works. Meta’s VP of Horizon, Vivek Sharma, confirmed to TheVerge this week that it’s working on a mobile version too. Due to release later this year, there are also discussions about putting Horizon Worlds on game consoles.

We don’t have many details on how the web and mobile versions will play out. Horizon Worlds is currently offered to users 18 years or older in the US and Canada through Oculus VR headsets.

