Celebrate the planet with Earth Day-inspired workouts on Apple Fitness+

With Earth Day this week, there are some new experiences to try on Apple Fitness+. From running to meditations to a new goal, there is certainly something for every subscriber.

Here’s what’s new for Earth Day:

On April 22 you can win an award for a 30-minute outside workout. From the Summary tab of the Fitness+ app, you can view and share awards you have completed. It’s a great way to set challenging goals for your workouts.

There is also a new Time to Walk story with world-renowned scientist Dr. Jane Goodall. In a 26-minute talk, Dr. Goodall will share her reasoning for her work and what she has observed about the ways all living things are connected.

In a new section called “Meditations Inspired by Nature,” you will find five- to twenty-minute meditations to get you in the spirit of Earth Day.

This week’s episode of Time To Run is at Yosemite National Park. Coach Cory runs the trails while featuring a playlist with uplifting pop and rock songs to run to. Cory will also share images from his experience running the trails at Yosemite.

An Apple Fitness+ subscription is $9.99 a month and can be used on Apple TV, Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad.

