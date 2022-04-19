iPhone SE 3 sales continue to disappoint, new carrier survey data shows

Several analysts have indicated recently that Apple’s new iPhone SE 3 is selling lower than the company had expected. Now, a new report from research firm Wave7 corroborates those analysts, with new data based on surveys from carrier stores across the United States.

iPhone SE 3 sales continue to disappoint

As reported by PCMag, Wave7 conducted a survey of carrier stores across the United States and found that iPhone SE 3 demand “is weaker this year than it was for the previous iPhone SE.” This was corroborated by 56% of carrier representatives who spoke to Wave7, while just 8% of representatives said demand is stronger.

One Verizon representative who spoke to Wave7 indicated that “not many people know” the new iPhone SE 3 was even released. The research firm attributes this to Apple’s lack of advertising for the low-cost device, saying that it is “unaware of any TV, radio, outdoor or print advertising for the device.”

Apple’s YouTube channel includes just one video focused on the iPhone SE 3, which is the same video the company played during its “Peak Performance” special event on March 8. The company has not shared any additional dedicated iPhone SE 3 videos since then, despite having shared videos on the new iPad Air and even Apple Card.

In addition to the lack of awareness, some store reps indicated that customers might be put-off by the iPhone SE 3’s smaller size. With just a 4.7-inch display, the iPhone SE 3 is the smallest iPhone sold by Apple.

In the United States, Apple is seeing some success with prepaid carriers such as Metro, Boost, and Cricket. Wave7 indicates that while Apple’s share of the prepaid market is “low,” customers are starting to choose devices like the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 over some Android counterparts.

A number of other reports have also indicated that iPhone SE 3 demand is lower than Apple had anticipated. For instance, Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that he has cut his shipment estimation from between 25 million and 30 million down to between 15 million and 20 million.

Have you noticed anyone buying the iPhone SE 3 in the real world? Let us know down in the comments.

