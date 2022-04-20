HBO Max comes to Verizon’s ‘+play’ entertainment hub to manage all your services in one place

Michael Potuck

- Apr. 20th 2022 10:01 am PT

0

After announcing its new entertainment hub “+play” back in March with support for many of the major streaming services, Verizon is adding another big one today. HBO Max is now part of +play to make it easier for customers to manage and save money on all their subscriptions in one place.

Verizon detailed the news in a press release today:

“We are thrilled to have HBO Max join as the latest streaming partner to +play,” said Erin McPherson, chief content officer for Verizon Consumer Group. “As one of the largest direct-to-consumer distributors in the United States, we have a track record of providing millions of our customers with great premium content from leading services, and our partnership with HBO Max will build on that trend while speaking directly to customer pain points, like managing multiple subscriptions all in one place.

HBO Max joins Disney+, Netflix, discovery+, AMC+, Peloton, and more for Verizon’s streaming service hub. The idea is to give Verizon customers a central place to easily manage and find savings for their favorite services.

+play comes alongside Apple Arcade being a permanently free service with Verizon’s “Play More” and “Get More” unlimited plans. Those top plans also include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for free. And the “Get More” plan also offers Apple Music at no cost.

Today’s announcement doesn’t mean Verizon customers will be getting HBO Max for free, but rather they can manage the paid subscription together with other services in the +play hub.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase Macbook Cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Verizon

Verizon
HBO Max

HBO Max

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12