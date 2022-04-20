HBO Max comes to Verizon’s ‘+play’ entertainment hub to manage all your services in one place

After announcing its new entertainment hub “+play” back in March with support for many of the major streaming services, Verizon is adding another big one today. HBO Max is now part of +play to make it easier for customers to manage and save money on all their subscriptions in one place.

Verizon detailed the news in a press release today:

“We are thrilled to have HBO Max join as the latest streaming partner to +play,” said Erin McPherson, chief content officer for Verizon Consumer Group. “As one of the largest direct-to-consumer distributors in the United States, we have a track record of providing millions of our customers with great premium content from leading services, and our partnership with HBO Max will build on that trend while speaking directly to customer pain points, like managing multiple subscriptions all in one place.

HBO Max joins Disney+, Netflix, discovery+, AMC+, Peloton, and more for Verizon’s streaming service hub. The idea is to give Verizon customers a central place to easily manage and find savings for their favorite services.

+play comes alongside Apple Arcade being a permanently free service with Verizon’s “Play More” and “Get More” unlimited plans. Those top plans also include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for free. And the “Get More” plan also offers Apple Music at no cost.

Today’s announcement doesn’t mean Verizon customers will be getting HBO Max for free, but rather they can manage the paid subscription together with other services in the +play hub.

