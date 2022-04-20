Deals: iPad Air 4 clearance sale hits $470, 24-inch M1 iMac $150 off, more

Halfway through the week, all of today’s best Apple deals kick off with an iPad Air 4 Amazon clearance sale at $149 off. That’s alongside Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac in multiple colors as well as a 1-day Apple Watch Series 6 refurbished sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air 4 now up to $149 off following Amazon all-time low

The dust has officially settled on the new iPad Air 5, and for those who aren’t sold on the new M1 power, Amazon is now clearing out previous-generation models from Apple. Right now, you can score the 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi 64GB for $470. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer is marking the lowest price to take at $129 off while matching our previous mention set once before. You can also save up to $149 on 256GB models, too, which are down to $600 from the usual $749.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review to see what this iPad Air 4 Amazon discount delivers.

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac now up to $150 off in multiple colorways

Also in today’s best Apple deals, Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac 8-Core 256GB from $1,349. Available in multiple colorways, today’s price cut amounts to $150 in savings and matches the best prices to date. Those who can get away with the entry-level configuration can score the 7-core model for $1,199, down from $1,299.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Series 6 styles drop to new lows from $220

Through the end of the day, Woot has launched its latest refurbished Apple sale. Discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models, shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Most notably are new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 6 models, with the 44mm style sitting at $230 in several colors. That’s down from the original $429 price tag and is $20 under our previous mention. 40mm models are then marked down to $220 from the original $399.

Even with the shiny new Series 7 models now available, going with Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be missing out on all too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So if your spring fitness regimen isn’t calling for the latest and greatest, these previous-generation models are worth a look.

