9to5Mac Happy Hour 378: Apple privacy stance impeding features, mourning the HomePod and iPhone 14 camera rumors
Benjamin and Zac start off by discussing the surprising firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack. Then, we continue to wish for Apple to bring back the big HomePod. The Information claims that Apple’s strict stance on user privacy is inhibiting feature development. And finally, there’s a handful of iPhone 14 rumors to digest.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Apple actively planning to expand supply chain locations after lockdown strains reliance on China
- Apple MagSafe Battery Pack can now charge your iPhone faster – Here’s how to update
- The original HomePod’s demise is a slow and sad one (despite appreciating value)
- Kuo doubles down on ‘high-end’ iPhone 16 models with under-display Face ID
- Netflix blames 100M users without paid accounts for revenue and subscriber drop
- iPhone 14 camera upgrades coming for FaceTime and more, predicts Kuo
- Report: NFL Sunday Ticket ‘Apple’s to lose,’ deal could already be done behind the scenes
- Case schematics show entire iPhone 14 lineup, no mini model, three cameras exclusive to Pro models
