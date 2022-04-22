9to5Mac Happy Hour 378: Apple privacy stance impeding features, mourning the HomePod and iPhone 14 camera rumors

Benjamin and Zac start off by discussing the surprising firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack. Then, we continue to wish for Apple to bring back the big HomePod. The Information claims that Apple’s strict stance on user privacy is inhibiting feature development. And finally, there’s a handful of iPhone 14 rumors to digest.

