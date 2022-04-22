9to5Mac Happy Hour 378: Apple privacy stance impeding features, mourning the HomePod and iPhone 14 camera rumors

Seth Kurkowski

- Apr. 22nd 2022 11:01 am PT

0

Benjamin and Zac start off by discussing the surprising firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack. Then, we continue to wish for Apple to bring back the big HomePod. The Information claims that Apple’s strict stance on user privacy is inhibiting feature development. And finally, there’s a handful of iPhone 14 rumors to digest.

Sponsored by Lumin Skin: Level up your skincare game with Lumin Skin today! Go to LuminSkin.com/HappyHour to get your free trial of Lumin’s products.

Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Learn more and take the Helix Sleep quiz at helixsleep.com/9to5mac.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Subscribe

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski