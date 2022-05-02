iPad mini 6 now $99 off in Monday’s best deals, plus Magic Keyboards from $249 and more

All of this week’s best deals are now live for Monday with a trio of notable Apple discounts now up for grabs. Leading the way is a new Amazon all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 at $99 off to go alongside white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards starting at $249. That’s on top of Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W charger for $80, as well. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 falls to new Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now kicking off the new work week by launching an all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. Right now, you can score the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB configuration for $400 in three different styles. Normally fetching $499, this markdown is well below our previous $469 mention from last month and amounts to $99 in savings to claim that best price yet status.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and I have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

Save $50 on Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards starting at $249

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299. While you’d more regularly pay $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while marking the third-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible white Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $249, which delivers the second-best discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

Rest your iPhone 13 on Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W charger

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Charging Stand for $80. Marking a new 2022 low, this is $5 under our previous mention at 20% off the usual $100 price tag. Today’s offer is also the second-best discount to date outside of a slightly deeper drop back in December.

Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

