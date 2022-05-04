TikTok takes a cue from YouTube with ad revenue sharing model to support creators

TikTok is starting a new program called ‘TikTok Pulse‘ to share its ad revenue with creators. TikTok Pulse will work with top creators by allowing ads to appear next to “the top 4% of all videos” on the platform.

Taking a cue from YouTube’s ad revenue sharing model, creators have yet another way of monetizing content. It’s a successful tool to encourage users to make content as many earn a generous living off the platform.

There will be 12 categories of Pulse where brands can place their ads next to the most relevant content. Categories include cooking and gaming, as well as other popular content the TikTok community enjoys. Pulse will give brands a unique opportunity to engage with the viewers that matter most to them.

Creators and publishers with at least 100,000 followers are eligible to participate in the program. The company says it’s “committed to working with [its] community to bring new features that enrich the TikTok experience.” The platform has been trying out new features recently including a dislike button for comments, a ‘watch history‘ feature, and longer videos.

With the success of TikTok, many other popular social media giants have been trying to follow suit. The most popular that comes to mind is Instagram, where its Reels feature continues to bring about many TikTok-like attributes. It’s no secret TikTok is one of the most popular apps and everyone’s trying to get a piece of the action.

TikTok told The Verge that the program launches in June in the US and is expanding to more markets this fall.

9to5Mac’s Take

TikTok Pulse has me thinking of various advertising arguments going on across other social media platforms. Facebook, for example, has been an infamous critic of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) as user data has become less accessible to the platform. TikTok’s concept of contextual advertising differs from Facebook, however. Within Facebook, user data is targeted to generate relevant ads for that individual. Alternatively, TikTok ads are relevant to the content you’re watching, not relevant to specific users, thus keeping data more private.

More on TikTok:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: