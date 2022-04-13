TikTok’s new dislike button aims to foster kindness and safety

Allison McDaniel

- Apr. 13th 2022 1:23 pm PT

TikTok is now testing a “dislike” button to help users “feel more in control over comments.” Users in the testing can dislike any comments they deem irrelevant or inappropriate. The social media giant unveiled this new feature in a blog post on fostering kindness and safety on the platform.

This effort aims to continue to create genuine engagement for users on TikTok. “To avoid creating ill-feeling between community members or demoralize creators, only the person who registered a dislike on a comment will be able to see that they have done so.”

TikTok is also sending reminders to guide creators on its comment-filtering and bulk block-and-delete options. Part of TikTok’s safety initiative, these reminders are for creators who get a lot of negative comments.

Additionally, the company says it will soon update the public on the outcome of the testing and whether or not it will officially unveil the dislike button to all users.

