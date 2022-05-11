Apple boosting trade-in credit on select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Watch models this month

Is it time for an upgrade? From now until May 31, you can receive between $10 to $50 extra trade-in credit on eligible devices. This deal is for customers in both the US and the UK. However, just days ago, Apple lowered trade-in values for Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch models.

Get extra trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch and purchase a new Apple device through May 31. The extra trade-in credit may range from $10 to $50 for iPhone, $10 to $50 for iPad, $10 for Mac, and $20 to $40 for Apple Watch. Additional terms from Apple or Apple’s trade-in partners may apply.

You can refer to Apple’s website for the exact terms and conditions regarding trade-ins to see if your device is eligible for additional value. Devices can either be traded in for a new model or for an Apple gift card. Like usual, the value of your device may vary based on its condition, year, configuration, and more. If the device isn’t eligible for trade-in, you can recycle for free at an Apple Store or by mailing it in.

This promotion comes just before WWDC 2022 when Apple’s rumored to be announcing a redesigned MacBook Air, iOS 16, watchOS 9, and more. 9to5Mac will keep you updated as more news comes from Apple’s upcoming event.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: