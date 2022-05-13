Apple @ Work Podcast: Fraser Speirs reflects on his career with Apple in education

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 28,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

In this episode of Apple @ Work, Fraser Speirs joins the show to talk about ending his 15+ years in education to join the team at 1Password. This will be a multi-part series that continues over a few episodes.

Connect with Bradley

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: