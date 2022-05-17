Apple celebrates Accessibility Awareness Day with Fitness+, live sessions, shortcut suggestions, more

Apple is celebrating Accessibility Awareness Day this entire week with new content for Apple lovers of varying abilities. There’s a lot to check out this week from Fitness+, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and more.

More accessibility within Apple Stores

SignTime, which is an on-demand sign language service in Apple Stores, is coming to Canada on May 19. Apple Support and Apple Store customers can utilize this service to communicate with an interpreter through American Sign Language (ASL). SignTime is already available in the US using ASL, in the UK using British Sign Language (BSL), and France using French Sign Language (LSF).

Apple Stores around the globe are offering live sessions this week to show customers how to use accessibility features on their iPhones. You can view this how-to content on Apple Support’s social media too.

Shortcuts for Mac and Apple Watch

Additionally this week, an Accessibility Assistant shortcut is coming to the Shortcuts app on Mac and Apple Watch. This shortcut helps recommend accessibility features based on a user’s preference.

Workouts for wheelchair users

Apple Fitness+ trainer Bakari Williams is using ASL to highlight accessibility features available to all users like Audio Hints, which are short descriptive verbal cues for blind or low-vision users. Time to Walk episodes are becoming “Time to Walk or Push.” Time to Run episodes are becoming “Time to Run or Push” for wheelchair users. Also, Fitness+ trainers will use ASL in every workout and meditation, with all videos featuring closed captioning in six languages. Trainers will also demonstrate modifications in each workout so users at different fitness levels can participate.

Get outside with Apple Maps

Apple Maps has a new guide, Parks Access for All, helping users find accessible features, programs, and services to explore parks in the US. This new guide was made in partnership with Gallaudet University, a prominent university for Deaf, Deafblind, and hard of hearing students. Apple Maps is also featuring businesses that prioritize the Deaf community- something Tim Cook mentioned at his commencement address last week at Gallaudet.

Focus on sounds with Apple Music

Checkout “Saylist” playlists on Apple Music, a collection where each playlists focuses on a different sound. While this tool is made for someone practicing vocal sounds or working in speech therapy, anyone can listen.

Additional features

Apple TV+ is featuring its popular movies and shows representing people with disabilities. There will also be collections of the accessibility community’s well-known actors like Marlee Matlin from CODA, Lauren Ridloff of Eternals, Selma Blair of Introducing, Selma Blair, and more. The App Store is also highlighting accessibility-focused apps as well as stories from developers. Apple Books has a new collection featuring stories from people with disabilities and Apple Podcasts will spotlight ways technology is advancing accessibility.

Finally, check out Apple’s full press release for a full rundown of how its celebrating Accessibility Awareness Day this week.

