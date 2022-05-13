Tim Cook delivers commencement address at Gallaudet University, highlights accessibility

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered his commencement speech today in Washington, DC, at Gallaudet University. Gallaudet is a university for the deaf and hard of hearing and partners with Apple to create inclusive products.

Cook’s speech comes after Apple TV+ film CODA, about a child of deaf adults, won big at the Oscars back in March. Introduced by CODA star Marlee Matlin, Tim Cook relayed Apple’s continuing commitment to accessibility during his speech.

The CEO proceeded to ask the graduates what it takes to build a meaningful and fulfilling life. “No one can answer that question for you, and that includes me. There’s no iPhone feature that can come to the rescue. AI is good, but it’s not that good.”

Additionally, throughout the commencement speech, Cook offered life and professional advice to the graduating class of 2022. He mentioned specifically how Apple’s partnership with Gallaudet helped create a guide to help people find deaf-owned businesses in Apple Maps. Cook also discusses Apple’s strong commitment to fighting climate change and increasing consumer privacy.

“Whatever you do, lead with your values,” he tells the class of 2022.

You can watch Tim Cook’s full commencement address at Gallaudet University on YouTube.

Video from GallaudetU’s YouTube Channel

