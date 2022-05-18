First watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6 betas join HomePod pre-release software

With just a few weeks to go until WWDC 2022, Apple has just released iOS 15.6 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has also made available the first betas of tvOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and HomePod Software 15.6.

Earlier this week, Apple had released tvOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, and HomePod Software 15.5 to the public. However, the updates didn’t bring any significant changes to the operating systems.

When it comes to watchOS 8.6, the update released earlier this week for users has enabled ECG and irregular rhythm notifications in Mexico.

It’s unclear whether today’s updates come with new features, or whether Apple is just fixing a few more bugs before the official announcement of iOS 16 and other new software at WWDC in June. It’s worth noting that today’s betas are only available to developers, so public beta users will have to wait a bit longer to receive the same update.

According to recent rumors, the next major watchOS update is expected to bring some big changes, including redesigned watch faces and a new low-power mode.

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

