TikTok LIVE lets creators and fans connect in real-time. You can now subscribe to your favorite LIVE TikTok creators in a Twitch-like format. LIVE Subscription is a monthly subscription that allows users to support their favorite LIVE TikTok creators.

LIVE Subscription is only available for invited TikTok creators this month but will extend globally throughout the coming months. This feature is working toward TikTok’s efforts to offer more ways for creators to make money on the platform. Recently, the social media giant also started a new program called TikTok Pulse, an ad revenue-sharing model to monetarily support creators.

With the option to subscribe, LIVE TikTok creators have new ways to make money and grow their audience. Current subscriber perks are very similar to Twitch and YouTube’s format. Subscribers will earn badges displayed next to their name, custom emotes to use in chat, and take part in a subscriber-only chat. In this exclusive chat, creators and fans have a more personal connection in a conversation with less traffic.

TikTok creators 18 and older with at least 1,000 followers will have access to LIVE subscriptions. It’s unclear when this will be available for everyone who meets these standards and how much of a share the platform will take.

