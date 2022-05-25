Catalyst Black battleground game now available for iOS and Android

Super Evil Megacorp, the company behind the popular Vainglory game, teased earlier this year its new battleground game Catalyst Black. Now the game is officially available for iOS and Android users around the world.

Catalyst Black was first demoed at the Apple’s iPhone 13 keynote in September 2021. The game takes players into a “new world of epic battles” in which they can choose powerful weapons and change their abilities. Personally, after playing the game for a few weeks, my two favorite modes are Slayer and Hydra (both player-versus-player).

In Slayer mode, you have to defeat enemies to earn points until you win. More specific, the team that kills 25 enemies first wins. As for Hydra mode, which is much more chaotic, players can fight against each other while also facing a big boss.

In Catalyst Black, players will ascend to the skies as they embark on an expedition to acquire rich caches of power discoverable across the exotic Welkin Islands. Floating high above Kyria, the Welkins offer near limitless access to the mystical resource catalyte, but also hold within them the great mysteries of Catalyst Black itself.

As you level up, you unlock new weapons and abilities that can be upgraded with stronger power. And with Infuse, you can use resources you find during matches to unlock new abilities for the game’s weapons. Of course, if you want to upgrade your skills more quickly, Catalyst Black lets players buy Marks – which is the game’s premium currency.

Users can add up to 500 friends to play with them online. There’s also the option to create a private “Party” with voice chat. And when your friends are already playing a match, you can quickly join the same game.

The game was created with touch screen in mind, but players can also connect a game controller for a better experience. And even though Catalyst Black is a mobile game, it has great graphics and even a 120 FPS mode on compatible iPhones and iPads. The graphics quality can be reduced to save battery life.

Catalyst Black is now available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

