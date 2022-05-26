Microsoft’s popular platform adventure ‘Psychonauts 2’ launches on Mac

Michael Potuck

May. 26th 2022

Pyschonauts 2 on Mac
A bit less than a year since the acclaimed Psychonauts series got its second installment on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, Microsoft has launched Psychonauts 2 on Mac.

The original Psychonauts first arrived in 2005 and became a fan-favorite adventure title. While initially available on Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation, the game landed on Mac a few years later.

The anticipated Psychonauts 2 arrived last August again for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation and now it’s available for Mac, right through Apple’s App Store and Linux too (via Eurogamer).

Psychonauts 2 continues gameplay as Raz, a “trained acrobat and powerful young psychic” to solve “quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies.”

Here’s how Microsoft-owned developer Double Fine Productions describes the second installment:

“Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers. Psychonauts 2 serves up danger, excitement and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain.”

Psychonauts 2 is available now on the Mac App Store priced at $59.99. And for those that purchased the game already through a platform like Steam, you should be able to now load it on your Mac or Linux machine.

