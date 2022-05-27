9to5Mac Happy Hour 383: Apple AR headset tidbits, new Pride Band, WWDC approaches

The Information posts a lengthy feature on the development of the Apple mixed reality headset, which could be publicly announced soon as Bloomberg reports Apple has recently demoed the device to its board of directors. Benjamin and Zac also wish for an iCloud-aware Time Machine backup solution, discuss the new Pride Band and watch face, and look at the latest announcements regarding Apple’s in-person WWDC event.
Zac Hall
Benjamin Mayo
