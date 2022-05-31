TikTok wants even more of your attention with new distraction-free ‘clear mode’

TikTok is testing a new tool with select users to provide distraction-free viewing on the platform. Confirmed to TechCrunch, the new feature is called “clear mode” and clears on-screen clutter like captions and buttons for users scrolling through content on the app.

Twitter user Matt Navarra spotted the feature and shared screenshots. The screenshots show that when clear mode is on, users will no longer see usernames, captions, or audio information. TechCrunch also notes that some users can even rid themselves of likes, comments, and shares so they can have a clean and distraction-free viewing experience.

Users who are part of the limited test and have access to clear mode will see the option when they tap and hold the screen. Once you do so, the “Clear Mode” setting will appear under the “Add to Favorites” button in the menu. Clicking on that will trigger the distraction-free viewing experience.

TikTok has been beefing up its features lately while staying ahead of its competitors. Many of the features have been creator-focused, so it’s nice to see something user-focused. This should be a welcomed feature to the platform as it creates a clutter-free environment for users. However, I can’t imagine this feature will be popular with creators as viewers in this mode can’t see their username or captions on their posts. No word on when or if this feature will be released to all users.

