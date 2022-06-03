Friday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 7 $119 off, iPad Air 4 $399, Beats Studio Buds $115, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are kicking off with $119 Apple Watch Series 7 discounts. That’s alongside a 1-day Beats Studio Buds discount to $115 and a new all-time low on iPad Air 4 at $200 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 now up to $119 off

Amazon is now offering another chance to score all-time lows on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 models. Headlining is the 45mm GPS style in several colors at $359. Normally fetching $429, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen in other month and matching the Amazon low at $70 off. Those same $70 in savings also apply to the 41mm styles from $329. Not to mention up to $119 in savings on GPS + Cellular offerings.

In either case, you’re looking at Apple’s latest fitness companion which comes backed by a noticeably larger screen. Apple Watch Series 7 also sports a new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Score all-new Moon Gray Beats Studio Buds at $115

Today only, Amazon offers the Beats Studio Buds in the new Moon Gray style for $115. Normally fetching $150, this is only the second discount on the new style since launching earlier in the year and a new all-time low. While we have seen other colors go for less in the past, this is the best in over a month across the board. The Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and still stand as some of the brand’s latest workout companions before being refreshed in 2022 with new designs.

The true wireless form-factor makes these ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Walmart+ Weekend discounts iPad Air 4 to $399

Walmart is now ending the work week by launching its first-ever Walmart+ Weekend sales event. Meant to take on Amazon’s annual Prime Day festivities, the sale is packed with discounts that are exclusively available for Walmart+ members. While you’ll find a massive assortment of discounts in the inaugural sale, a top pick has to be the best price yet on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4. Available in all five colors, you can score the Wi-Fi 64GB model for $399. Down from the original $599, today’s offer is well below our previous $470 mention and marking a new all-time low at $200 off.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker delivers AirPlay 2

Amazon is now offering the Bose Portable Smart AirPlay 2 Speaker for $349 in both colorways. While you would more typically pay $399, today’s offer is marking a new 2022 low at $10 below our previous mention and a total of $50 off. The model with bundled charging cradle is also $50 off, as well.

Centered around a 360-degree internal audio array, the Bose Portable Speaker packs a portable design that can be carried around indoors or out onto the patio as the weather warms up. It packs 12-hour battery life to complement all of the built-in smart features like AirPlay 2 and Alexa, as well as an IPX4 water-resistance rating for some extra versatility. You can learn more in our announcement coverage, as well.

Seagate’s metal and fabric 1TB portable SSD at $128

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Seagate One Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $128. This one launched at $170 before spending almost all of last year at $160. It did drop to the $135 range at the top of the year but is now at the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon at within $4 of the all-time low there.

This one stands out from the pack with a sort of brushed aluminum construction flanked with fabric ends and modern USB 3.2 Gen2 support. It delivers both USB-C and USB-A connectivity out of the box as well as up to 1030MB/s transfer speeds to bring fast and reliable storage to your EDC when it comes to everything from photos and video to other content creation assets.

