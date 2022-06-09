Setapp Mac Developer Survey results: App distribution trends, biggest challenges, more

After opening up the sixth annual Mac Developer Survey last month ahead of WWDC, Setapp has shared the results of the study. Findings include app discovery and user acquisition being devs’ biggest difficulties, app distribution trends, feelings on revenue sharing, and more.

Setapp shared highlights of the survey on its blog today and the full report in a PDF.

“This year, we asked the Mac developers about the progress on the opportunities 2021 opened up, their main challenges and common practices, as well as the impact of the recent political events on their work.”

The results show that app discovery, user acquisition, and marketing are the three biggest challenges for the devs that responded.

53% of developers said they distribute their apps on the Mac App Store and 48% said they distribute outside of it. 42% said they distribute through both the App Store and outside of it.

When asked how developers feel about sharing 30% of revenue for sales through the Mac App Store, 66% said yes with the remaining 34% responding no.

In contrast, 85% of developers felt sharing 30% of revenue with Setapp was worth it.

The full survey results include:

Experience with Apple Silicon

Security practices used

Subscription models

Cross-platform development

Impact of the Russian war on Ukraine

Plans for the future

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: