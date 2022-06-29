Review: Pebblebee Card and Clip are like AirTags with Find My, recharging, and unique form factors

The Pebblebee Card and Clip, like Apple’s AirTag, are Bluetooth-enabled item trackers. Using your iPhone, you can track down lost items like your wallet or keys. For this review, I’ve been trying the Pebblebee Card and Pebblebee Clip for a few weeks now. They’re essentially the same devices, just physically designed to track different items. Let’s see how both products stand up to AirTag…

About the Pebblebee Card and Clip

You can track your belongings through either Find My or the Pebblebee app – you cannot use them simultaneously. If you would like to change, you will need to reset to factory settings. For this review, I am using Find My to track my Pebblebee Card and Clip. If you opt to use Find My as well, you won’t need to bother with the Pebblebee app. Like AirTag, you can also request Find My to notify you when it’s left behind at certain locations.

How to set up your Pebblebee device

Both devices are easy to set up in the Find My app. When ready, open the app on your iPhone:

Find My > Items > + > Add Other Item

Double tap the Pebblebee logo (either device), and give the item a name. Choose your emoji, hit agree to the next prompt, and you’re all set. When finished setting up in Find My, attach the device to an item of your choosing. Make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest iOS software at time of setting up.

Card and Clip physical features

Both the Pebblebee Card and Pebblebee Clip have many of the same features; both have an IPX6 Water resistance rating, rechargeable batteries, alerts, and a Bluetooth range of up to 500ft.

Using my Apple Watch, I tested the noise level of each Pebblebee tracker. The sound of both devices are about 60 decibels when in a bag and about 75 decibels out in the open. For comparison, AirTag is about 60 decibels out in the open. If you’re looking for a louder option, I’d recommend the Chipolo CARD Spot.

How to enable Lost Mode

When you discover one of your belongings attached to your Pebblebee is missing, you can mark the device as lost. To do so, go into the Find My app and view your “Items”. Tap on the missing device and hit “Enable” right under “Lost Mode.” When you press continue, Find My will request either your phone number or email address in case someone finds your item and wants to notify you.

According to Find My:

Once you enable Lost Mode, this [phone number/email address] will be visible on an Apple website that others can access when they find your lost item.

Lost Mode works the same on both the Pebblebee Card and Pebblebee Clip

How it’s different from AirTag

As Pebblebee is a third party product, it works with both iOS and Android phones.

The Pebblebee Card and Clip are the only rechargeable trackers on the market that work with Find My – the Clip battery lasts up to six months, and the Card battery lasts up to 12 months. For the AirTag, its battery needs to be replaced in about a year. Additionally, each item comes with its own MagSafe-like charger. You can check the battery’s status within the Find My app.

While each device is the same price as an AirTag, in a way it is cheaper as you don’t need to buy any accessories. Unlike the AirTag, the Pebblebee Card easily fits into your wallet and the clip doesn’t require a keychain to hang on your keys. Since the battery is rechargeable, you also don’t need to buy a replacement battery.

Thoughts on the Pebblebee Card and Clip

Honestly they’re both nice products, and it’s really cool they’re rechargeable; just remember where you put your charger in a year’s time! Both devices are easy to set up and use. Perhaps what I like the most is that there’s no need to purchase additional batteries or accessories. The Card is slim and fits well in my wallet – no need for a wallet holder like with the AirTag. And with the Clip, there’s no need to purchase a keychain as the device is designed to hang onto my keys, bag, or other items.

The Pebblebee Card and Pebblebee Clip are $29.99 each on the company’s website. The company offers a 1-year limited warranty in regards to product defects.

