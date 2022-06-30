Nomad launches Titanium Band and Steel Band for smaller 41, 40, and 38mm Apple Watches

Michael Potuck

Jun. 30th 2022

Nomad has launched its high-end Titanium Band and Steel Band today for the smaller Apple Watch sizes. These premium metal link bracelets are adjustable and come with features like a scratch-resistant coating and a sleek magnetic clasp.

Nomad added its Titanium Band and Steel Band today for everyone with a smaller Apple Watch. While the link bracelets were previously available for 45/44/42mm Apple Watches, the new versions are made for 41, 40, and 38mm Apple Watches.

The Titanium Band comes in black or silver and is designed to be as light as possible with a premium metal design.

The Steel Band is available in graphite and silver and is made with 316L stainless steel.

Both the Titanium and Steel Bands feature:

  • DLC scratch-resistant coating
  • Slim magnetic clasp
  • Tool included to remove links for a customized fit

These link bracelets offer a gorgeous and sleek design while coming in $100-200 less than Apple charges for its Link Bracelet.

The Titanium Band and Steel Band for all Apple Watch sizes are available now direct from Nomad priced at $249.99 and $149.99, respectively.

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac.

