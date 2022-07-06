Fitness+: What you should know about Apple’s subscription workout service

Apple’s Fitness+ service is arguably my favorite service from the tech giant. The quality of the workouts and the passion of the trainers help make this fitness service a one-of-a-kind experience for users. With that being said, let’s explore what the app is and how you can make the most out of your subscription.

To use the service, go to the Fitness app and select the middle tab called Fitness+. There, you’ll find a variety of workouts, meditations, and audio-guided experiences to assist you in your wellness journey.

Compatible devices

You can workout through Apple Fitness+ through your Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. The service requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later and should be paired with an iPhone 6s or later. In order to work on these compatible devices, they must be running iOS 14.3 or later, iPadOS 14.3 or later, watchOS 7.2 or later, and tvOS 14.3 or later. To get all the newest features, your devices should be updated to the latest operating system.

There are other ways you can use Fitness+ by utilizing AirPlay and SharePlay.

You can also use SharePlay to participate in a class with someone else in a FaceTime call.

Workout types offered

The Apple Fitness+ service offers Meditation, HIIT, Yoga, Core, Strength, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown. However, if you’re struggling to pick a workout, smart suggestions offer recommendations for workouts based on your previous workouts on Apple Watch. It also suggests new trainers, workouts, and sessions to spice up your fitness experience.

When participating in a workout, your Apple Watch will track your heart rate and calories burned, making the statistics visible on your screen. To view your full stats, go to the Summary tab within the app. There you can see your workout history, trends, and daily activity numbers.

Audio-guided experiences

Time to Walk and Time to Run are two podcast-like experiences to listen to while working out. Each episode of Time to Walk features stories, songs, and photos from a celebrity, aiming to keep you motivated while walking. Past guests include Prince William, Dr. Jane Goodall, Rebel Wilson, Reba McEntire, and more.

Time to Run includes iconic playlists alongside coaching to help motivate you during your run. Each episode focuses on a different city; past locations include London, Houston, Hollywood, Berlin, Honolulu, and others. Pair with your favorite AirPods or Beats and you’re off for the run of a lifetime.

Apple Fitness+ pricing

Apple Fitness+ offers a free trial for one month. After the trial, the service is $9.99/month or $79.99/year and can be shared with up to five family members through Family Sharing. When purchasing an Apple Watch, new subscribers will receive a free 3-month trial of the service. It’s also available through the Apple One bundle.

Your thoughts on Apple Fitness+?

Are you an Apple Fitness+ subscriber? If so, what do you like about the service? Do you have any tips to share? Let us know in the comments.

