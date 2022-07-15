Apple adding AVIF image support to Safari with iOS 16 and macOS 13

Safari 16, which is the latest version of Apple’s web browser that comes pre-installed with iOS 16 and macOS 13, brings multiple new features such as web push notifications, Shared Tab Group, new password features, and more. The update, which will be officially available later this year, also add support for the AVIF image format on iOS and macOS.

As shared by Safari and WebKit evangelist Jen Simmons, both iOS 16 and macOS 13 now support AVIF images.

AFIV image codec

For those unfamiliar, AFIV is a modern image codec optimized to deliver compact files without losing significant quality – unlike the JPG format. AVIF also supports modern features like transparency, HDR, wide color gamut, and animated images, so it can even replace GIFs.

The codec is an open standard and is currently supported by Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Multiple companies such as Google, Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft have been backing the AVIF format, and now it seems that Apple will finally do the same with AVIF coming to iOS and macOS.

You can now download and open an AVIF image on devices running the latest betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. With the latest version of the Safari Technology Preview, which is now available to developers, AVIF images also work on the web. The codec is still not working properly in Safari 16 beta, but this should be fixed soon.

More about Safari 16

Other new features in Safari 16 include Shared Tab Group, strong password editing, improved CSS, and Passkeys – a new way to authenticate to websites with Touch ID without having to create a traditional password.

Apple has been inviting some Mac users to try out Safari 16 beta, which also has a version ready for macOS Monterey. However, if you haven’t been invited, you can still install Safari Technology Preview without needing the macOS Ventura beta.

For those unfamiliar, Safari Technology Preview is an alternative version of Apple’s web browser that has experimental features. This way, developers can prepare their websites and web apps for the new technologies before they become available to the public.

Safari 16 will be released to the public this fall along with iOS 16 and macOS 13.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: