Apple CarPlay expands in over-the-air update to newer Android-Automotive powered Volvos

An over-the-air (OTA) update has brought Apple CarPlay to newer Android-Automotive powered Volvos. CarPlay has been missing on Volvo models ever since the carmaker went with Google’s operating system.

Volvo’s been issuing OTA updates for over a year, hoping to “make ownership easier and more flexible”, according to EV. The last update was in April, and all new Volvo models are eligible for these OTA software updates.

The company also said in a statement:

Through over-the-air updates, we can make sure that our customers can enjoy new features quickly and easily,” said Sanela Ibrovic, Head of Connected Experience at Volvo. “It also means that a new Volvo car is no longer at its finest as it rolls off the factory floor, but keeps improving as we launch additional updates.

Wireless CarPlay has yet to come to Volvos

With this update, iPhone users can mirror their iOS device on the Android system while in their car. Auto Express states wireless CarPlay is not yet available, and users must rely on a wired USB connection for now.

This update is now available to drivers in 14 new markets and is expected to reach over 200,000 vehicles. Drivers currently using the Android Automotive operating system can activate CarPlay at any time.

