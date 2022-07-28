How to cancel Apple Music subscription

Michael Potuck

- Jul. 28th 2022 12:00 am PT

0

Done with Apple Music? Read on for how to cancel Apple Music in a few easy steps. We’ll also look at how to pay less for the service if you’d like to keep it at a discounted price.

Whether you don’t want to pay for Apple’s streaming music service after your free trial ends, or have decided to switch to Spotify, Pandora, or another option, you can cancel Apple Music right from your iPhone. We’ll also look at how to cancel it from iPad, Mac, and the web.

However, if getting access to Apple Music at a discount might change your mind, check out our tutorial on taking advantage of student and family plans and the yearly payment option to save some cash (more on that below).

Let’s start by looking at what happens when you cancel Apple Music as well as how to pay less for the service. Skip down below if you know you’re ready to cancel.

If I cancel do I lose my music?

When you cancel your Apple Music subscription, you will lose access to all of the music you’ve saved from the service as well as any playlists from Apple Music. You may want to take screenshots of the artists, albums, and playlists before canceling your account.

You won’t lose any music that you’ve purchased through iTunes or music you’ve loaded on your devices from your Mac or PC. Apple notes “If you cancel during a trial period, you might lose access to content immediately.” But if you cancel a paid subscription, you’ll have through the paid billing cycle to keep listening before the cancellation takes effect.

How to pay less for Apple Music

There are a few ways to pay less than $9.99/month for Apple Music including paying yearly, opting for a family or student plan, or checking with your wireless carrier about any deals.

Apple Music pricing

How to cancel Apple Music

Cancel on iPhone and iPad

  1. Open Apple Music, choose the Listen Now tab at the bottom
  2. Tap your profile icon in the top right corner
  3. Now choose Manage Subscription
  4. Select Cancel Subscription, then tap Confirm to finalize the cancellation process
    •  If you have an Apple One bundle, you’ll get the option to choose what individual services to keep/cancel or to cancel all of them
  5. You’ll see a message about how much longer you can use Apple Music (the window you’ve already paid through)

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

How to cancel Apple Music 1

Cancel Apple Music on Mac

  1. On your Mac, open the Music app
  2. In the menu bar at the top, click Account
  3. Click Account Settings near the top
  4. Scroll to the very button and click Manage next to Subscriptions
  5. Find Apple Music (or your Apple One bundle), and click Edit on the right-hand side
  6. Click Cancel Subscription

Cancel on the web (doesn’t work with Apple One bundle)

  1. Sign in at https://music.apple.com
  2. Click your profile picture in the top right corner
  3. Choose Settings 
  4. Scroll or swipe to the bottom
  5. Under Subscriptions click Manage
  6. Choose Cancel Subscripiton
How to cancel Apple Music on the web

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes 50 million songs and is available on iOS, macOS, HomePod, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Sonos, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Android.

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12