Sony teams up with Backbone to create a PlayStation-like controller for iPhone

Allison McDaniel

- Jul. 28th 2022 9:06 am PT

iPhone PlayStation
0

Sony is teaming up with Backbone to create a PlayStation-friendly mobile controller for iPhone called Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. With PlayStation-specific buttons and an Xbox analog stick arrangement, the device is adjustable to fit your iPhone model of choice.

Gamers can stream titles from their PS4 and PS5 on an iPhone through Remote Play, Sony’s mobile app. The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition costs $99.99 and is a pricier way to play PlayStation games through Remote Play on your iPhone instead of using a DualSense controller. However, unlike a DualSense controller, the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition doesn’t have a charger as it takes power from the iPhone.

According to The Verge, the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition pairs with games on Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass, and Stadia, but the button prompts likely won’t match the controller. If you tend to patronize those platforms more, you may want to look at a more Nintendo Switch-like version of Backbone One for the same price.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is now available in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the UK. Additionally, Sony says that more countries will follow in the future.

What do you think of the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition? Would you purchase one?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
Sony

Sony

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch