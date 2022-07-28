Sony teams up with Backbone to create a PlayStation-like controller for iPhone

Sony is teaming up with Backbone to create a PlayStation-friendly mobile controller for iPhone called Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. With PlayStation-specific buttons and an Xbox analog stick arrangement, the device is adjustable to fit your iPhone model of choice.

Gamers can stream titles from their PS4 and PS5 on an iPhone through Remote Play, Sony’s mobile app. The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition costs $99.99 and is a pricier way to play PlayStation games through Remote Play on your iPhone instead of using a DualSense controller. However, unlike a DualSense controller, the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition doesn’t have a charger as it takes power from the iPhone.

According to The Verge, the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition pairs with games on Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass, and Stadia, but the button prompts likely won’t match the controller. If you tend to patronize those platforms more, you may want to look at a more Nintendo Switch-like version of Backbone One for the same price.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is now available in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the UK. Additionally, Sony says that more countries will follow in the future.

What do you think of the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition? Would you purchase one?

