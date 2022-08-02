Apple @ Work Podcast: Tailscale rethinks how VPN and SSH work for remote teams

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kolide. Kolide can help you nail third party audits and internal compliance goals with endpoint security for your entire fleet. Learn more here.

In this episode of Apple @ Work, Brad Fitzpatrick from Tailscale joins the show to talk about creating a better VPN solution, the new SSH tool, and how the company got started.

Connect with Bradley

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: